Our Ingenious Plan For Kyrie To Not Get Fined

Kyrie Irving needs to let his teammates do his dirty work.
Video Transcription is provided below
Please watch the video above
A.J. Reilly: Kyrie Irving may have taken it too far. Do you think Michael Jordan would have flipped the bird on national TV after hitting a three-pointer? No. He didn’t cross Byron Russell over. He didn’t hit the game-winning shot and he just stood there and hit the follow-through. That’s the talking you need to have.
Ryan Griffin: I think if Jordan was around, late during the social media era, or he could just get 24/7 non-stop disrespect from all these fans and they’d probably know way more about them because you can Google everything that this dude has ever said.
That’s the level of stuff that’s going on with Kyrie. Anti-vax, flat earth, all that stuff. I’m sure that’s what’s being thrown at them. So I think if Jordan had to deal with all that and then just got that much more vitriol I do think he would have lashed out at the fans. Maybe not flip them the bird, but I think he definitely would have talked some smack back.
A.J. Reilly: Look, I like talking smack. I have no problem with smack talking. Maybe that’s just where I draw my line. I have no problem with him sitting there, drawing or just hit that three pointer and stare at the dude like, yeah, I know you wish you were me and then walk away.
But the bird flipping and all that kind of stuff, that’s where I’m like, maybe that was just a step too far. The only person that lost in that exchange is Kyrie Irving because the videos are all over social media because his wallet got hit.
I hope and pray that Adam Silver is smart enough when things like this happen, that there’s never going to be games lost for it.
Unless it is like a Ron Artest (Metta World Peace), or whatever he’s calling himself, running into the stands and punching a dude at the palace. There’s got to be some kind of control.
Drawing the Line
Ryan Griffin: I think if Kyrie flips someone off again, I think he’ll be suspended. I think they’ll let him get away with talking smack, but I think they’ve already told him privately because obviously it hasn’t been reported. And I don’t know if it’s true. I would guess they told him privately, hey, just don’t put up the finger and you’ll be alright. Short of throwing the ball at a spectator.
A.J. Reilly: Let’s work off of that hypothetical private meeting. Do you trust Kyrie Irving enough to not do something like that with Porter’s team?
Ryan Griffin: I don’t know. No, I’d probably say no. Let’s just hope he doesn’t so that he can play in Brooklyn.
A.J. Reilly: Ah, I guess so but my goodness,he’s walking a fine line, right?
Ryan Griffin: They’ll give him the warning.
A.J. Reilly: They’d be like, hey Kevin you’re up, hey Blake your next, Andre after that. Like just get everybody on the team to flip the bird. Maybe you’re standing next to Kyrie and you’ve flipped the bird, but Kyrie doesn’t have to.
Ryan Griffin: And then he whispers in your ear so everyone can see it and then they just go, sure.
A.J. Reilly: Sure. There you go. There’s your plan Kyrie. Usually listen to Detroit Sports Nation. Take our advice cause we will keep you out of the suspended territory and playing every game
A podcast dedicated to discussing all of the week's trending basketball news with a focus on the Detroit Pistons.
Ryan Griffin is joined by A.J. Reilly on Throwin' Stones to discuss the current playoff matchups, Bizzare beefs, and Winning Time.
▬ About Detroit Sports Nation ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
https://detroitsportsnation.com
In 2010, Detroit Sports Nation started in the same way many a great night has, in a dimly lit bar over a couple of beers.
From that one night, where a simple idea to present sports news from a fan’s perspective was hashed out over a table of beer and peanuts to the grand scope of everything that Detroit Sports Nation encompasses today, is simply mind-blowing.
With a strong focus on local teams, Detroit Sports Nation beat writers are dedicated to bringing everything from breaking news to scores and schedules to the masses. Each member of the DSN Writing Team works tirelessly and in their spare time, they do it out of their love of the game; there is something to say about that.
▬ More Videos ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Subscribe to @detroitsportsnation: https://bit.ly/3J96gzb
TikTok: https://bit.ly/3jb5nLP
▬ Social Media ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/detroitsportsnation
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realdetroitsportsnation/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/detsportsnation
▬ Podcasts ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
You can also find this and other episodes at all of your favorite podcasting destinations, just search up Detroit Sports Nation.
Spotify
Audible
Amazon Music
Google Podcasts
Radio Public
You can hear more from DSN anywhere you can watch videos or download podcasts.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/detroitsportsnation
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realdetroitsportsnation/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/Detroitsportsnation?sub_confirmation=1
Twitter: https://twitter.com/detsportsnation
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@realdetroitsportsnation
You can also find this and other episodes at all of your favorite podcasting destinations.
- Spotify
- Audible
- Amazon Music
- Google Podcasts
- Radio Public
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings