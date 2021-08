Though this did not count as an out, it certainly counts as a WOW moment.

Take a look as this outfielder literally leaps over the wall to make a sweet catch!

Rules are rules but this should be an out!

Outfielder literally leaps over the wall to make the catch but it doesn’t count pic.twitter.com/g5pDiqzA3V — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 2, 2021