Outfielders Akil Baddoo and Derek Hill involved in fearsome collision [Video]

If you happened to be watching Tuesday night’s game between the Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Orioles, you witnessed a very scary moment as Akil Baddoo and Derek Hill were involved in a fearsome collision in the outfield.

Here is a video of the play. It is amazing that Hill somehow held on to the baseball.

Scary moment as Akil Baddoo and Derek Hill collide in the outfield pic.twitter.com/nGqqK5G91n — Ben Palmer (@benjpalmer) August 11, 2021

Derek Hill ran down Anthony Santander's drive to left-center at a sprint speed of 28.3 feet/second. He collided with LF Akil Baddoo, who was chasing the ball at 28.5 ft/sec. Scary, scary collision. No idea how Hill held onto that ball. pic.twitter.com/O7fs3xSzyk — Jason Beck (@beckjason) August 11, 2021

Thankfully, both Baddoo and Hill were able to walk off under their own power but both have been removed from the game.

Stay tuned for further updates.

Both players are walking off — slowly — under their own power. It appears both will leave the game. https://t.co/ZZwAp0ZA4F — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) August 11, 2021