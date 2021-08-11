Outfielders Akil Baddoo and Derek Hill involved in fearsome collision [Video]

by

If you happened to be watching Tuesday night’s game between the Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Orioles, you witnessed a very scary moment as Akil Baddoo and Derek Hill were involved in a fearsome collision in the outfield.

Here is a video of the play. It is amazing that Hill somehow held on to the baseball.

Thankfully, both Baddoo and Hill were able to walk off under their own power but both have been removed from the game.

Stay tuned for further updates.

