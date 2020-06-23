41.2 F
Owner Sheila Ford Hamp comments on if Detroit Lions should sign Colin Kaepernick; says she will not kneel

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Arnold Powell

On Tuesday, Sheila Ford Hamp spoke to the media for the first time since being named owner of the Detroit Lions.

During the conference call, Ford Hamp was asked if she would support the Lions signing QB Colin Kaepernick. Ford Hamp said she would completely support signing Kaepernick if the Lions coaches and general manager thought it was a good idea.

Ford Hamp was also asked about kneeling during the national anthem and she said ownership supports the player’s right to peacefully protest, though she did add that she will not be kneeling.

Arnold Powell

