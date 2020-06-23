Owner Sheila Ford Hamp comments on if Detroit Lions should sign Colin Kaepernick; says she will not kneel

On Tuesday, Sheila Ford Hamp spoke to the media for the first time since being named owner of the Detroit Lions.

During the conference call, Ford Hamp was asked if she would support the Lions signing QB Colin Kaepernick. Ford Hamp said she would completely support signing Kaepernick if the Lions coaches and general manager thought it was a good idea.

Sheila Ford Hamp: If our coaches and GM think it's a good idea to sign Colin Kaepernick, we will completely support it. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) June 23, 2020

Ford Hamp was also asked about kneeling during the national anthem and she said ownership supports the player’s right to peacefully protest, though she did add that she will not be kneeling.

Asked directly if she'll kneel during the anthem: "We won't be kneeling (as in herself on the field), but we would support them (the players)." — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) June 23, 2020