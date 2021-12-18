Oxford High School hero Tate Myre honored with NFL Award

by

According to reports, Oxford High School shooting victim Tate Myre has been honored with NFL’s Way to Play High School award.

On behalf of Myre, Oxford High School’s football program will receive a $5,000 equipment grant through USA Football and new uniforms from Nike.

Myre, who played both running back and tight end for Oxford, was one of four high school students who died in the school shooting on Nov. 30, along with Madisyn Baldwin, Hana St Juliana, and Justin Shilling.

“The senseless tragedy at Oxford claimed so many with such great potential,” said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations. “Tate Myre exemplified that potential as an honors student and football athlete. He gave all of himself so that others might live. May his courage and determination eternally be an inspiration to the Oxford community.”

