in High School/Preps

Oxford High School hero Tate Myre now listed as 5-star recruit

190 Views

According to 247Sports, Oxford High School shooting victim hero Tate Myre has been named as an honorary 5-star recruit.

From 247Sports:

247Sports has named Oxford (Mich.) High School’s Tate Myre an honorary five-star recruit in the 2023 class. Myre, 16, was one of four students who died Nov. 30 in the Oxford High school shooting (Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Hana St. Juliana, 14; and Justin Shilling, 17). 

A few weeks ago, Michigan State gifted an honorary offer to Myre, who was announced by head coach Mel Tucker as part of Early Signing Period activities.

Rest in Peace, Tate.

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Michigan Football’s 2022 schedule includes some cupcakes

Michigan reveals uniform combination for Orange Bowl matchup vs. Georgia [Photo]