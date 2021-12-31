Oxford High School hero Tate Myre now listed as 5-star recruit

According to 247Sports, Oxford High School
shooting victim hero Tate Myre has been named as an honorary 5-star recruit.
From 247Sports:
247Sports has named Oxford (Mich.) High School’s Tate Myre an honorary five-star recruit in the 2023 class. Myre, 16, was one of four students who died Nov. 30 in the Oxford High school shooting (Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Hana St. Juliana, 14; and Justin Shilling, 17).
A few weeks ago, Michigan State gifted an honorary offer to Myre, who was announced by head coach Mel Tucker as part of Early Signing Period activities.
Rest in Peace, Tate.
