Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms where he’ll be retiring

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers explained earlier this week that retirement had crossed his mind on more than one occasion. However, for fans of the Packers who have been worrying about seeing Rodgers don another NFL jersey during his career, they needn’t worry.

Today, Rodgers confirmed that he wouldn’t be playing for another team while speaking after practice at mandatory minicamp.

“Yes, definitely,” Rodgers said when asked if he’ll finish his career with Green Bay.

“I miss the guys,” Rodgers continued, “I love being around the guys. It’s been a nice offseason. I appreciate my [training] team back in southern California and the work we put in. But it’s good to be back out here with the guys. Good to meet Christian and Romeo and get reacclimated with some of the older guys. It’s just about timing and them feeling the cadence and the urgency and stuff, and just nice to be back in the building with these people.”

Aaron Rodgers has only suited up for the Packers

Of course, Rodgers’ future in Green Bay appeared bleak at best before this season even began, as he was at odds with management over the direction of the franchise. But after a poor season-opening performance against the New Orleans Saints, Rodgers would rebound to earn his second consecutive NFL MVP award while leading the Packers to 13 wins.

During the 2021 season, Rodgers and the Packers earned their third straight NFC North championship while he registered 4,115 passing yards along with 40 touchdowns, four interceptions, and a 69.2 quarterback rating.

