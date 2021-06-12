Packers CEO describes QB Aaron Rodgers as a ‘complicated fella’

Sharing is caring!

One of the most engaging off-season stories in the National Football League is the status of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Growing animosity between the former NFL MVP and the Packers came to a head on the night of the 2021 Draft, when a bombshell report dropped that Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay. Since then, the Packers have signed former Jaguars and Rams quarterback Blake Bortles, as well as former Falcons backup Kurt Benkert.

Rodgers has not appeared the voluntary Offseason Training Activities, and has yet to make an appearance at mandatory minicamp.

Packers CEO Mark Murphy, while talking with a small group of fans, described Rodgers as “complicated”:

“I’m often reminded though… of (former Packers GM) Ted Thompson, as most of you know, just a great general manager, passed away,” Murphy said. “He often talked about Aaron, that he’s a — and it wasn’t just Aaron, a lot of different players. He would say, ‘He’s a complicated fella.’

“So, I’ll just say that,” Murphy added.

