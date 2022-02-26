Packers could use trade offer from Detroit Lions to leverage Aaron Rodgers into staying [Video]

Where will Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers play in 2022?

Will he stay with the Packers? Will he demand a trade and end up with the Denver Broncos? Will he decide to hang up his cleats and retire from the NFL?

According to a recent report from ESPN, Rodgers has told the Packers that he wants to become the highest-paid player in the NFL, which means he would get around $50 million per season. Rodgers has since denied that report.

Following that report, Greg Jennings blasted his former teammate, calling him selfish.

“Aaron Rodgers has been a very selfish guy. … I go back to personal experiences. His words to me were, ‘don’t be that guy.’ All of a sudden, it’s about the money.”

Well, as silly as it sounds, Nick Wright of FS1 brought up a theoretical scenario in which the Packers could actually use a theoretical trade offer from the Detroit Lions as leverage to convince Rodgers to continue his career in Green Bay.

“What if the Detroit Lions call? We’ll give you our No. 2 pick. We’ll give you the extra pick from the Rams and another one,” Wright said. “Do you not think they could at least use that as leverage with Aaron? We’ll trade you. We have a great trade on the table right now, it happens to be to Detroit. Do you want to come back? I do think the Packers have the ability to play some type of hard-ball if they would like to.”

To be fair, Wright was not actually suggesting that the Lions MAKE that offer, and if he (or anyone else) does, they should immediately be fired from their job as it would be the worst football move of all time.

The Lions are not a great QB away from contending for a Super Bowl and they won’t be a QB away from contending for at least another year or two.

By then, Rodgers would be ready for retirement.