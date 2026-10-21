Green Bay’s defensive plan for the Detroit Lions on Sunday starts with one player, and Packers defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is not pretending otherwise. Asked about Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs during his Tuesday media availability, Gannon described a back his defense cannot leave to one or two players.

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“We always say point of attack. There’s certain plays at the point of attack where the ball is,” Gannon said, per the transcript posted by the Packers. “All 11 are at the point of attack when you defend this guy.”

What Jonathan Gannon Sees in Jahmyr Gibbs

Gannon’s full answer was a scouting report more than a compliment. He started it with one syllable.

“Woo. He’s faster than everybody. He has elite vision, I would say. He can make any cut that you want, he’s got really good contact balance, he’s stronger – for not like a huge back, I think he breaks a lot of tackles. And in the pass game, he’s a run-and-pass threat. He’s a really good player. Big-time challenge.”

That is the part that makes the point-of-attack rule necessary. A back who breaks tackles for his size and catches the ball out of the backfield is a problem for a defense that commits only the defenders closest to the run. Gannon was similarly complimentary about the people calling the plays for Detroit, including offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

Jahmyr Gibbs Is Having a Big Season for the Lions

Gibbs this season is rushing for 504 yards on 105 carries and seven touchdowns, along with averaging 4.8 yards per carry. He also has 27 receptions for 243 yards receiving and two touchdowns, along with averaging 9.0 yards per reception, according to his game log.

The usage pattern is hard to miss. When Gibbs touches the football 25 or more times in the passing and ground game, the Lions are 3-0 this season. When he touches it less, they are 0-2. It is important that Detroit feeds him against this Green Bay defense. Gannon understands that the number one threat on this Lions offense is going to be Gibbs. He is one of the most feared running backs in the NFL.

The Lions host the Packers on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox.