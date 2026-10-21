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Packers DC Jonathan Gannon Braces for Petzing’s Lions Offense

Packers defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon on the sideline ahead of the Lions matchup
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The Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions will square off in an NFC North showdown at Ford Field, with kickoff scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 25, on Fox. Packers defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has plenty of history with Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

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Gannon understands that from top to bottom, this Detroit offense is really good. Meeting with reporters Tuesday, he said, “Yeah, it’s a really good offense. I just left the meeting, there’s no tendencies. He’s creative as all get out. He uses his playmakers in a way to showcase their talents. The quarterback does an excellent job of getting them in the right plays to put you as a defense at a disadvantage. When you want to be aggressive, he burns you. When you want to be safe, he burns you. So we get a big-time challenge.”

Detroit Lions have the fourth-ranked offense in the NFL

The Lions have the fourth-ranked offense in the NFL this season, averaging 393.8 yards per game. They are also tied with the Buffalo Bills for the league lead in scoring at 32.8 points per game. Detroit is 3-2 and coming out of its bye week, and there is no doubt that Green Bay’s defense will have its hands full against this offense.

Jared Goff and Jahmyr Gibbs are setting the pace

Jared Goff in five games this season for Detroit has completed 67.0% of his passes for 1,485 yards, 12 touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Jahmyr Gibbs has rushed for 504 yards on 105 carries and seven touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per carry. He has also caught 27 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 9.0 yards per reception.

It will be tough for the Packers to slow down Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Sam LaPorta. This offense has a lot of talent.

Green Bay Packers have a Top 10 defense

Green Bay has the 10th-ranked defense in the NFL this season, giving up 307.7 yards per game. The Packers have also allowed 20.8 points per game, which is tied for 10th in the league. Even without Micah Parsons, who remains on the physically unable to perform list and is not practicing, Gannon understands that his defensive unit is going to be challenged big time against an elite Lions offense.

Jonathan Gannon and Drew Petzing were together in Arizona

Petzing was the Arizona Cardinals’ offensive coordinator for three seasons, from 2023 to 2025, before the Lions hired him in January. Gannon was Arizona’s head coach for those same three seasons, and the Packers hired him as defensive coordinator in February. It will be different for them this time around, with the two on opposite sidelines.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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