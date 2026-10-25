The Detroit Lions have received some potentially significant news ahead of Sunday’s NFC North showdown against the Green Bay Packers. One of Green Bay’s most important defensive leaders has officially been ruled out, creating a major challenge for a defense preparing to face Jahmyr Gibbs, Jared Goff, and Detroit’s high-powered offense.

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Packers linebacker and defensive captain Zaire Franklin will not play Sunday at Ford Field after suffering a shin injury during Thursday’s practice. His absence is particularly concerning for Green Bay because the Packers are already without another starting linebacker, Edgerrin Cooper.

Sep 24, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Packers Lose Zaire Franklin to Practice Injury

According to Green Bay’s final injury report, Franklin suffered the injury when another player accidentally struck his shin during a practice collision. He was limited Thursday, missed Friday’s practice, and was officially ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed the unfortunate development while discussing his team’s defensive depth. Although Franklin will miss the Lions matchup, LaFleur indicated that the injury is not expected to require an extended absence.

“I don’t think it’s going to be anything too long term; just unfortunate deal,” LaFleur said while discussing Franklin’s injury.

Franklin has started all six games for Green Bay this season, recording 41 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits. The veteran linebacker joined the Packers in a trade with Indianapolis during the offseason after spending eight seasons with the Colts.

His absence also ends an impressive streak of 48 consecutive games played. More importantly for Sunday’s matchup, Green Bay must now face one of the NFL’s most dangerous rushing attacks without either of its original starting linebackers.

Lions Could Take Advantage of Depleted Packers Defense

The timing could hardly be worse for Green Bay, especially considering the challenge of defending Gibbs. With Cooper already sidelined for the season by a torn Achilles, the Packers are expected to rely more heavily on Isaiah McDuffie and Ty’Ron Hopper at linebacker.

Both players are capable of contributing, but losing Franklin removes an experienced defensive communicator from the middle of the field. That could create opportunities for Detroit to attack with its running game, play-action passing, and routes designed to challenge linebackers in coverage.

As we previously reported when Green Bay’s defensive coordinator discussed defending Gibbs, the Packers understand the importance of preventing Detroit’s explosive running back from finding space. Franklin’s absence only increases the challenge facing Green Bay’s defensive front.

The Lions are also getting healthier at an important time, having activated safety Brian Branch and center Cade Mays ahead of Sunday’s game. As we previously reported following Detroit’s roster announcement, both players are expected to make their season debuts against Green Bay.

That gives the Lions the potential to strengthen their offensive line while facing a Packers defense missing two important linebackers.

Packers Face Major Challenge Against Detroit

Green Bay enters Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. ET matchup at 4-2, while Detroit sits at 3-2 following its impressive 45-21 victory over Arizona. With both teams competing for position in the NFC North, Sunday’s result could have significant implications for the division race.

Franklin’s absence doesn’t guarantee Detroit will dominate offensively, but it creates a matchup worth monitoring throughout the afternoon. If the Lions can establish their rushing attack early, Green Bay’s inexperienced linebacker combination could face considerable pressure.

The Packers were already preparing for a difficult matchup against one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses. Now they’ll have to do it without their defensive captain, giving Dan Campbell and the Lions another potential advantage heading into Sunday’s showdown at Ford Field.