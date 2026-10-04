The Green Bay Packers picked up a win Sunday afternoon, but they appear to have suffered a devastating loss in the process.

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Star linebacker Edgerrin Cooper is believed to have suffered a season-ending torn Achilles during Green Bay’s 17-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Packers ruled Cooper out with an Achilles injury during the game, and CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported that the initial belief is that the third-year linebacker suffered a complete tear.

Packers Fear Edgerrin Cooper Achilles Injury Is Season-Ending

Cooper suffered the non-contact injury during the third quarter and needed to be carted from the field. He was in the middle of an outstanding performance before getting hurt, recording nine tackles, one sack and an interception.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur didn’t attempt to sugarcoat the situation in his postgame press conference.

“Not good,” LaFleur said when asked about Cooper’s outlook, later adding that he suspects the injury will end his season.

Cooper is still being evaluated, so Green Bay will wait for additional testing before officially confirming the diagnosis. If the initial belief proves correct, however, the Packers will lose one of the best players on their defense after just four games.

What Cooper’s Injury Means for the Detroit Lions

The injury also matters inside the NFC North. Detroit and Green Bay still have both of their divisional matchups remaining, meaning the Lions could now face a Packers defense without one of its most disruptive young playmakers twice this season.

Cooper would finish his 2026 season with 30 tackles, three sacks and an interception.