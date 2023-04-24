According to multiple reports, Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst finally pulled the trigger and is trading quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets in exchange for multiple draft picks. Moments after the news broke, Gutekunst explained that his reasoning for trading Rodgers was because the former MVP is getting up there in age and because he did not want to delay QB Jordan Love any further.

Key Points

Rodgers is being traded to the Jets

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst spoke to the media following the news breaking

Gutekunst explained that there were multiple reasons for making the trade

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst explains why he traded Aaron Rodgers

Just after the Rodgers to the Jets news broke, Gutekunst explained why it was time to move on from the former MVP.

- Advertisement -

“Aaron is obviously up there in age,” Gutekunst said. “I think he’s got some really good football left in him. As we got through the offseason, this made sense … Having (Jordan Love) sit for another year would’ve really delayed (his development).”

He added that since the trade has not officially been finalized, he does not want to get into any of the details.

Bottom Line: Packers trade future Hall of Famer to Jets… again

Once again, for the second time in 15 years, the Packers have decided to trade a future Hall of Fame QB to the Jets. The first time the Packers traded a future Hall of Fame QB to the Jets is when they traded Brett Favre to New York back in August of 2008.