Packers Pro Bowler Za’Darius Smith sends Packers fans into a frenzy with latest tweet

With everything that Green Bay Packers fans have gone through with the drama surrounding the future of quarterback Aaron Rodgers with the team, you’d think the last thing on their list of “Things I’d like to see today” would include a two-time Pro Bowler requesting assistance with finding a realtor.

Unfortunately, that’s what happened earlier this afternoon.

Za’Darius Smith dropped the request on his Twitter feed earlier this afternoon:

Needless to say, the reaction from Packers fans was immediate:

