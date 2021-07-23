Packers Pro Bowler Za’Darius Smith sends Packers fans into a frenzy with latest tweet

Sharing is caring!

With everything that Green Bay Packers fans have gone through with the drama surrounding the future of quarterback Aaron Rodgers with the team, you’d think the last thing on their list of “Things I’d like to see today” would include a two-time Pro Bowler requesting assistance with finding a realtor.

Unfortunately, that’s what happened earlier this afternoon.

Za’Darius Smith dropped the request on his Twitter feed earlier this afternoon:

I need a realtor in GreenBay ASAP‼️ — Za'Darius Smith (@zadariussmith) July 23, 2021

Needless to say, the reaction from Packers fans was immediate:

Z already selling his house. GB fell apart fast 😂 — ZC21 (@ZC2113) July 23, 2021

Damn packers twitter bouta get even crazier — Dovahkiin (@tyler_dovhan) July 23, 2021

Your franchise is DONE. You wasted Rodgers and now everyone wants out. — New England Patriots fan (@TEEHIGGlNS) July 23, 2021

Of all days, u post this today? 😭 — Shane Lang (@ShaneLangLWOS) July 23, 2021

Z what the hell man… not today — Alec Gathright (@AlecGathright) July 23, 2021

And with a few simple words, Packers twitter descends into chaos. Glorious. pic.twitter.com/a03x98ZeuL — Shiny Charmander (@Zombieslikehugs) July 23, 2021