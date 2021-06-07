Packers QB Aaron Rodgers reportedly makes decision on mandatory minicamp

Sharing is caring!

One of the most engaging off-season stories in the National Football League is the status of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Growing animosity between the former NFL MVP and the Packers came to a head on the night of the 2021 Draft, when a bombshell report dropped that Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay. Since then, the Packers have signed former Jaguars and Rams quarterback Blake Bortles, as well as former Falcons backup Kurt Benkert.

Meanwhile, Rodgers has not appeared the voluntary Offseason Training Activities. And now, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he won’t be attending the team’s mandatory minicamp either, which could result in him being fined nearly $100K. However, the team could excuse Rodgers’ absence and waive the fine.

Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers is not expected to attend Green Bay’s mandatory minicamp that starts Tuesday, per sources. Green Bay could opt to fine him $93,085 for his absences or it could make it an excused absence and waive the fine. But Rodgers is not expected there. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 7, 2021

This is just the latest chapter in the ongoing saga that is the rift between Rodgers and the Packers.