Packers QB Aaron Rodgers ‘torn’ on where he’ll play in 2022

Following the stunning loss by the Green Bay Packers in this past postseason to the San Francisco 49ers, attention immediately turned to what quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ next move would be.

Of course, he’s already been linked to the likes of the Denver Broncos and Tenessee Titans, while there also have been reports that he and the Packers are working on a short-term extension that would keep the reigning NFL MVP in the frozen tundra for at least the immediate future

But the latest from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport only adds to the past year of stories regarding Rodgers that can truly be described as a soap opera. According to Rapoport, Rodgers is “truly torn” on what he intends to do for the 2022 season, and keeps going “back and forth” in his decision-making process.

“With all eyes on #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and his future, here is the latest: Sources say Rodgers is truly torn on where he wants to play in 2022,” Rapoport said on social media. “While many in the NFL expect him to return — there’s lots of positivity in Green Bay — he is going back and forth on what he wants.”

With all eyes on #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and his future, here is the latest: Sources say Rodgers is truly torn on where he wants to play in 2022. While many in the NFL expect him to return — there's lots of positivity in Green Bay — he is going back and forth on what he wants. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2022

Of course, Rodgers’ future in Green Bay appeared bleak at best before this season even began, as he was at odds with management over the direction of the franchise. But after a poor season-opening performance against the New Orleans Saints, Rodgers would rebound to earn his second consecutive NFL MVP award while leading the Packers to 13 wins.

This offseason has already brought a major change to the personal life of Rodgers, as he and his fiancee Shailene Woodley called off their engagement.

During the 2021 season, Rodgers and the Packers earned their third straight NFC North championship while he registered 4,115 passing yards along with 40 touchdowns, four interceptions, and a 69.2 quarterback rating.

– – Quotes via Ian Rapoport Link – –