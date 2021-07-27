Packers reportedly working on trade to bring back a favorite target of Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has reported to training camp, ending the standoff between him and the team that ruled rampant speculation as to his future in the frozen tundra.

And now, he could be getting an old friend back with him.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Packers are working on a trade to reacquire WR Randall Cobb from the Houston Texans. Cobb, who spent the majority of his career in Green Bay as Rodgers’ go-to guy in the slot, left the Packers in 2018.

A deal is reportedly set to be announced shortly:

