Packers reportedly working on trade to bring back a favorite target of Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has reported to training camp, ending the standoff between him and the team that ruled rampant speculation as to his future in the frozen tundra.

And now, he could be getting an old friend back with him.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Packers are working on a trade to reacquire WR Randall Cobb from the Houston Texans. Cobb, who spent the majority of his career in Green Bay as Rodgers’ go-to guy in the slot, left the Packers in 2018.

The #Packers indeed are working on a trade with the #Texans to bring WR Randall Cobb back to Green Bay. A reunion in the making with old friend Aaron Rodgers. https://t.co/3EfcARaJ1B — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 27, 2021

A deal is reportedly set to be announced shortly:

source tells me Randall Cobb back to the #Packers is a done deal. announcement coming soon. #NFL — Chris Brockman (@chrisbrockman) July 27, 2021