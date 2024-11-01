fb
Friday, November 1, 2024
Packers Safety Xavier McKinney Throws Shade At Detroit Lions

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
As the Detroit Lions prepare for their upcoming showdown against the Green Bay Packers, tensions are rising both on and off the field. The Lions are riding high on a five-game win streak, dominating opponents with two of their last three victories coming by double digits. Notably, they delivered a stunning 47-9 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys, showcasing their offensive prowess with creative trick plays.

However, not everyone is thrilled about the Lions’ recent success. The Packers, who are preparing to face their NFC North rivals, have expressed their disdain for Detroit's tactics. Packers safety Xavier McKinney didn’t hold back during his weekly media availability, throwing shade at the Lions.

“They like to embarrass people,” McKinney said. “I think this organization & the players we have in here, they don't really take that lightly & we know that's what they going to come here and try to do.”

McKinney’s comments reflect a broader sentiment among opposing teams that the Lions' flashy style of play is crossing a line. “Personally, I’m not a big fan of that, trying to embarrass someone,” he continued. “I don’t really respect that. It is what it is.”

The Lions' recent performances have certainly turned heads, and their willingness to employ unconventional strategies has raised eyebrows across the league. As they prepare to face the Packers, the spotlight is on how both teams will respond to this heightened rivalry.

The stakes are high in this NFC North clash, with both teams looking to solidify their positions as they head into the latter half of the season. For the Lions, maintaining momentum is crucial, while the Packers aim to assert their dominance and push back against the recent narrative surrounding Detroit's resurgence.

