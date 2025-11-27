Green Bay Packers Reveal Thanksgiving Day Inactives List

The Green Bay Packers have officially released their inactives list for their Thanksgiving matchup against the Detroit Lions, and it comes with a mix of expected absences and one important return.

Linebacker Quay Walker will miss his second straight game due to a neck/stinger injury, while cornerback Keisean Nixon, who left last week’s game with a similar issue, as been cleared and will suit up. The Packers will also be without wide receiver Matthew Golden and cornerback Nate Hobbs, both of whom were ruled out earlier in the week.

Here’s the full list of Packers inactives for Thanksgiving Day:

Green Bay Packers Inactives

0 WR Matthew Golden

7 LB Quay Walker

21 CB Nate Hobbs

67 OL Donovan Jennings

83 WR Savion Williams

90 DL Lukas Van Ness

94 DL Karl Brooks

The Packers enter the game shorthanded in multiple spots, especially on the defensive front where both Lukas Van Ness and Karl Brooks will be sidelined. Their absence could have a major impact on Green Bay’s ability to generate pressure.

Nixon’s return, however, is a significant boost for a secondary dealing with injuries across the board.