Green Bay Packers Thanksgiving Day Injury Report Revealed

The Detroit Lions aren’t the only ones limping into Thanksgiving Day; the Green Bay Packers just released their final injury report, and it’s a mixed bag for a team trying to keep pace in the NFC North.

Four players are officially questionable, four others are ruled out, and a key offensive weapon, running back Josh Jacobs, will play after missing last week. Let’s break down what Detroit fans need to know before Thursday’s showdown at Ford Field.

Packers Rule Out Four Key Contributors

Green Bay will be missing help on both sides of the ball, especially in the trenches and at wide receiver.

Out vs. Lions:

DL Lukas Van Ness (foot)

DL Karl Brooks (ankle)

WR Savion Williams (foot)

WR Jayden Reed (foot/shoulder) — currently on IR with a designation to return

Van Ness and Brooks being out is particularly notable, the Packers’ defensive line depth is already thin, and losing two rotational players against a Detroit offense that wants to run behind Penei Sewell is… less than ideal for Green Bay.

Reed’s absence is also huge news, as some thought he would return this week. Advantage: Detroit secondary.

Four Packers Listed as Questionable

The Packers have four players carrying a questionable tag heading into Thursday:

WR Matthew Golden (wrist)

LB Quay Walker (neck)

CB Keisean Nixon (neck)

CB Nate Hobbs (knee)

All four missed last week’s game and logged limited practices this week. If they can’t go, the Packers’ special teams (Nixon), defense (Walker), and pass-catching depth (Golden) take a significant hit.

Detroit fans should keep an eye on Nixon in particular, he’s been a spark plug as both a corner and returner.

Josh Jacobs Cleared to Play

Despite missing Week 12, Josh Jacobs (knee) was not given a game designation and will suit up on Thanksgiving.

Jacobs injured his knee two weeks ago against the Giants but returned to practice in a limited capacity throughout the week. Green Bay needs him badly, the run game was noticeably stagnant without him.

Detroit’s defensive front should expect a full workload from Jacobs.

Full Packers Injury Report

Player Injury Monday* Tuesday Wednesday Game Status Karl Brooks, DL Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out Javon Bullard, S Ankle LP LP FP — Edgerrin Cooper, LB Foot/Shoulder LP LP FP — Romeo Doubs, WR Wrist FP FP FP — Matthew Golden, WR Wrist LP LP LP Questionable Nate Hobbs, CB Knee LP LP LP Questionable Josh Jacobs, RB Knee LP LP LP — Jordan Love, QB Left Shoulder FP FP FP — Keisean Nixon, CB Neck DNP LP LP Questionable Jayden Reed, WR Foot/Shoulder LP LP LP Out Zach Tom, OL Back LP LP LP — Lukas Van Ness, DL Foot DNP DNP DNP Out Quay Walker, LB Neck LP LP LP Questionable Christian Watson, WR Knee FP FP FP — Dontayvion Wicks, WR Calf LP LP FP — Savion Williams, WR Foot DNP DNP DNP Out

The Bottom Line

Green Bay enters Thanksgiving battered, missing two defensive linemen, two receivers, and potentially four more key contributors. Meanwhile, Detroit is coming off a dramatic overtime win and looking to avenge a Week 1 loss the Packers handed them at Lambeau.

Health isn’t everything… but it matters. And right now, the Packers are limping into a building that should be absolutely rocking.