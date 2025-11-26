fb
Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Green Bay Packers Thanksgiving Day Injury Report Revealed

Green Bay Packers Injury Report
View Comments

The Detroit Lions aren’t the only ones limping into Thanksgiving Day; the Green Bay Packers just released their final injury report, and it’s a mixed bag for a team trying to keep pace in the NFC North.

Four players are officially questionable, four others are ruled out, and a key offensive weapon, running back Josh Jacobs, will play after missing last week. Let’s break down what Detroit fans need to know before Thursday’s showdown at Ford Field.

Green Bay Packers Injury Report

Packers Rule Out Four Key Contributors

Green Bay will be missing help on both sides of the ball, especially in the trenches and at wide receiver.

Out vs. Lions:

  • DL Lukas Van Ness (foot)
  • DL Karl Brooks (ankle)
  • WR Savion Williams (foot)
  • WR Jayden Reed (foot/shoulder) — currently on IR with a designation to return

Van Ness and Brooks being out is particularly notable, the Packers’ defensive line depth is already thin, and losing two rotational players against a Detroit offense that wants to run behind Penei Sewell is… less than ideal for Green Bay.

Reed’s absence is also huge news, as some thought he would return this week. Advantage: Detroit secondary.

Four Packers Listed as Questionable

The Packers have four players carrying a questionable tag heading into Thursday:

  • WR Matthew Golden (wrist)
  • LB Quay Walker (neck)
  • CB Keisean Nixon (neck)
  • CB Nate Hobbs (knee)

All four missed last week’s game and logged limited practices this week. If they can’t go, the Packers’ special teams (Nixon), defense (Walker), and pass-catching depth (Golden) take a significant hit.

Detroit fans should keep an eye on Nixon in particular, he’s been a spark plug as both a corner and returner.

Josh Jacobs Cleared to Play

Despite missing Week 12, Josh Jacobs (knee) was not given a game designation and will suit up on Thanksgiving.

Jacobs injured his knee two weeks ago against the Giants but returned to practice in a limited capacity throughout the week. Green Bay needs him badly, the run game was noticeably stagnant without him.

Detroit’s defensive front should expect a full workload from Jacobs.

Full Packers Injury Report

PlayerInjuryMonday*TuesdayWednesdayGame Status
Karl Brooks, DLAnkleDNPDNPDNPOut
Javon Bullard, SAnkleLPLPFP
Edgerrin Cooper, LBFoot/ShoulderLPLPFP
Romeo Doubs, WRWristFPFPFP
Matthew Golden, WRWristLPLPLPQuestionable
Nate Hobbs, CBKneeLPLPLPQuestionable
Josh Jacobs, RBKneeLPLPLP
Jordan Love, QBLeft ShoulderFPFPFP
Keisean Nixon, CBNeckDNPLPLPQuestionable
Jayden Reed, WRFoot/ShoulderLPLPLPOut
Zach Tom, OLBackLPLPLP
Lukas Van Ness, DLFootDNPDNPDNPOut
Quay Walker, LBNeckLPLPLPQuestionable
Christian Watson, WRKneeFPFPFP
Dontayvion Wicks, WRCalfLPLPFP
Savion Williams, WRFootDNPDNPDNPOut

The Bottom Line

Green Bay enters Thanksgiving battered, missing two defensive linemen, two receivers, and potentially four more key contributors. Meanwhile, Detroit is coming off a dramatic overtime win and looking to avenge a Week 1 loss the Packers handed them at Lambeau.

Health isn’t everything… but it matters. And right now, the Packers are limping into a building that should be absolutely rocking.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments