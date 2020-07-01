41.2 F
Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Packers WR Davante Adams throws shade at Detroit Lions defense

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

According to advanced stats (DVOA), the Detroit Lions had the No. 29 ranked pass defense in 2019.

This is certainly a concern, considering the Lions hired Matt Patricia away from the New England Patriots because of his defensive coaching abilities.

Well, maybe Patricia is not as good of a defensive coach as many believed.

According to Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, the Lions never disguise coverage. Adams reportedly watched 200 clips and former Lions CB Darius Slay never followed WRs if it was zone and always followed a receiver if they were in man to man.

Adams said he even told Slay that this was the case.

Even good high school teams do what they can to disguise their defensive coverages to make things difficult on opposing offenses, so this is surprising, to say the least.

Darius Slay responds to Davante Adams shade-throwing tweet about Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions preseason schedule changes as NFL decides to cut two weeks

Don Drysdale - 0
It seemed like a foregone conclusion for some time now but on Wednesday it became official that the 2020 preseason schedule will only be...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers agree to terms with 4 undrafted free agents

Don Drysdale - 0
According to the Detroit Tigers, they have agreed to terms with four undrafted free agents. The four players to agree to terms are Trevin Esquerra,...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Darius Slay responds to Davante Adams shade-throwing tweet about Detroit Lions

Arnold Powell - 0
In a recent breakdown with Brian Baldinger of the NFL Network, Green Bay Packers wide receiver tossed some major shade at the Detroit Lions...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions preseason schedule changes as NFL decides to cut two weeks

Don Drysdale - 0
It seemed like a foregone conclusion for some time now but on Wednesday it became official that the 2020 preseason schedule will only be...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Darius Slay responds to Davante Adams shade-throwing tweet about Detroit Lions

Arnold Powell - 0
In a recent breakdown with Brian Baldinger of the NFL Network, Green Bay Packers wide receiver tossed some major shade at the Detroit Lions...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

One free agent splash that could change the Detroit Lions 2020 season

Don Drysdale - 0
In 2019, the Detroit Lions finished the regular season with a 3-12-1 record, which was good enough (or bad enough) to land them the...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

The Athletic ranks NFL press box food spreads and Detroit Lions do not fare well

Arnold Powell - 0
Are the Detroit Lions good at anything??? According to The Athletic, who put together a list that ranks NFL press box food spreads, the Lions...
Read more

