Packers WR Davante Adams throws shade at Detroit Lions defense

According to advanced stats (DVOA), the Detroit Lions had the No. 29 ranked pass defense in 2019.

This is certainly a concern, considering the Lions hired Matt Patricia away from the New England Patriots because of his defensive coaching abilities.

Well, maybe Patricia is not as good of a defensive coach as many believed.

According to Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, the Lions never disguise coverage. Adams reportedly watched 200 clips and former Lions CB Darius Slay never followed WRs if it was zone and always followed a receiver if they were in man to man.

Adams said he even told Slay that this was the case.

Even good high school teams do what they can to disguise their defensive coverages to make things difficult on opposing offenses, so this is surprising, to say the least.

In his breakdown with @BaldyNFL, Davante Adams said the #Lions never disguise coverage. Adams watched 200 clips and Darius Slay never followed WRs if it was zone but always did in man.

Said he even told Slay he knew that 😂

— Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) July 1, 2020