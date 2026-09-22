Packers Lose Starting OT for Remainder of Season

The Green Bay Packers have suffered a major blow along their offensive line.

DSN TV Detroit · newest first All Detroit video →

Starting right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele, formerly known as Zach Tom, suffered a torn patellar tendon Sunday and will miss the remainder of the 2026 season, according to Ari Meirov.

Bako-Bewele exited Green Bay’s Week 2 overtime win against the New York Jets after suffering a serious knee injury. He was carted off with an air cast, and head coach Matt LaFleur said after the game that the veteran tackle could be sidelined for an extended period. Reuters reported Sunday that the injury appeared significant.

The season-ending diagnosis confirms the worst-case scenario for a Packers offense that also dealt with injuries to wide receiver Jayden Reed and guards Aaron Banks and Donovan Jennings against New York.

A costly loss for Green Bay’s protection

Bako-Bewele had been one of Green Bay’s most dependable offensive linemen. The 27-year-old entered the season with 52 career starts and had primarily worked at right tackle since becoming a full-time starter.

His versatility has also been valuable. As the Packers’ official player profile notes, he has made NFL starts at right tackle, left tackle and left guard.

Replacing him will not be simple, especially after Bako-Bewele had already worked back from a partially torn patellar tendon that ended his 2025 season early. The Packers will now need a new answer protecting quarterback Jordan Love’s right side for the rest of the year.

For the Lions, it is another notable development in the NFC North. Detroit will not face Green Bay until later this season, but a division rival losing a proven starting tackle is a meaningful change.