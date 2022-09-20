Pair of Detroit Lions linebackers are off to a hot start

Two Lions' linebackers have been very good so far

Heading into the season, the Lions linebackers were a weakness

Heading into the 2022 season, most believed that one of the Detroit Lions‘ biggest weaknesses (arguably the biggest weakness) was their linebackers’ room as they were rolling with Alex Anzalone, Malcolm Rodriguez, and Chris Board as their primary linebackers.

But two games into the season, both Rodriguez, who was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and Board, graded out very well according to Pro Football Focus.

According to PFF, Board is the No. 13 overall linebacker in the NFL and Rodriguez is No. 14.

During the Lions’ Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders, Rodriguez posted the highest PFF run defense grade (88.2) in the entire NFL.

NFL LBs with the highest run defense grades from Week 2: 1. Malcolm Rodriguez: 88.2

2. Devin Lloyd: 86.5 pic.twitter.com/FPctHDthV9 — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 20, 2022

Nation, do you think this is a fluke or do you think Detroit Lions LB Malcolm Rodriguez is the real deal?