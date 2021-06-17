Pair of Detroit Pistons earn All-Rookie honors

Sharing is caring!

It was a season of transition in the Motor City, as new GM Troy Weaver completely transformed the look of the Detroit Pistons. Only 2019 draft pick Sekou Doumbouya remains from the roster that was intact prior to Weaver’s arrival.

Of course, that cleared the way for new players to make their mark, and two particular first year players are being recognized.

Both Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey earned All-Rookie honors:

The Pistons' future looks bright with Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart making it to the 2020-21 All-Rookie First Team and Second Team respectively 💯 pic.twitter.com/B41jCA6wIA — Pistons Nation (@PistonsNationCP) June 18, 2021

Bey, who was the 19th pick of the 2020 NBA Draft and acquired by Detroit last November in a 3-team trade, averaged 12.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 38% from beyond the arc while starting 53 games.

Stewart, who was acquired by Detroit in the Christian Wood deal, averaged 9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks and led all rookies in offensive rebounds per game (2.3)