Pair of Detroit Pistons named to USA Select Team

It was a season of transition in the Motor City, as new GM Troy Weaver completely transformed the look of the Detroit Pistons. Only 2019 draft pick Sekou Doumbouya remains from the roster that was intact prior to Weaver’s arrival.
Of course, that cleared the way for new players to make their mark, and two particular first year players are being recognized.
Not only did both Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey earn All-Rookie honors, but they were also both named as members of the Team USA Select Team:
2021 Team USA Select Team:
Anthony Edwards
Saddiq Bey
Miles Bridges
Darius Garland
Tyrese Haliburton
Tyler Herro
John Jenkins
Keldon Johnson
Josh Magette
Dakota Mathias
Immanuel Quickly
Naz Reid
Cam Reynolds
Isaiah Stewart
Obi Toppin
PJ Washington
Patrick Williams
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2021
The Select Team will join Team USA for practices and scrimmages at their training camp in Las Vegas this month.