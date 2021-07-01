Pair of Detroit Pistons named to USA Select Team

Sharing is caring!

It was a season of transition in the Motor City, as new GM Troy Weaver completely transformed the look of the Detroit Pistons. Only 2019 draft pick Sekou Doumbouya remains from the roster that was intact prior to Weaver’s arrival.

Of course, that cleared the way for new players to make their mark, and two particular first year players are being recognized.

Not only did both Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey earn All-Rookie honors, but they were also both named as members of the Team USA Select Team:

2021 Team USA Select Team: Anthony Edwards

Saddiq Bey

Miles Bridges

Darius Garland

Tyrese Haliburton

Tyler Herro

John Jenkins

Keldon Johnson

Josh Magette

Dakota Mathias

Immanuel Quickly

Naz Reid

Cam Reynolds

Isaiah Stewart

Obi Toppin

PJ Washington

Patrick Williams — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2021

The Select Team will join Team USA for practices and scrimmages at their training camp in Las Vegas this month.