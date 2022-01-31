Pair of Detroit Tigers make top 5 in list of MLB’s best 100 prospects

Spring Training for the Detroit Tigers is right around the corner, and fans in the Motor City are looking forward to their team taking the next step in their rebuilding process under manager AJ Hinch.

Two key pieces of the future were recently featured near the top of the latest ranking of the Top 100 MLB Prospects courtesy of Keith Law of The Athletic in Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene:

3. Riley Greene, OF, Detroit Tigers

Age: 21 | 6-3 | 200 pounds

Bats: Left | Throws: Left

Drafted: No. 5 in 2019

Previous ranking: No. 34

Greene spent all of 2021 in the high minors, finishing with 40 games in Triple A, at age 20, with a performance that would have been impressive if he’d done it in A-ball. Greene has wicked bat speed, has already come into plus power with the chance for more, and has become a better runner and defender since entering pro ball. He’s more than playable in center, at least for now, and would probably be plus in either corner if he either outgrows the middle or is bumped for a better defensive centerfielder.

4. Spencer Torkelson, 1B, Detroit Tigers

Age: 22 | 6-1 | 220 pounds

Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Drafted: No. 1 in 2020

Previous ranking: No. 18

Thank goodness the third-base experiment with Torkelson is over. He wasn’t good over there, but more importantly, it was a waste of everyone’s time, as his bat is clearly ready for the majors right now and any experiment with him at another position just threatened to slow his progress. He’s a monster at the plate with patience and power, great pitch recognition, and a solid two-strike approach. (The younger audience members might be unfamiliar with this term: It’s when a hitter changes his approach in any count with two strikes to try to reduce his chances of striking out and increase the chances of putting the ball in play, usually at the cost of some power. Most hitters used to do this. I swear.)

Don’t be surprised to see GM Al Avila declare that they’ve both made the Opening Day roster later this year!

– – Quotes via The Athletic Link