Pair of Detroit Tigers players included in Baseball America’s Best Tools list

As the rebuild for the Detroit Tigers continues to gain recognition for the strides the team has made under new skipper AJ Hinch, a pair of players have been included in the latest edition of Baseball America’s‘s Best Tools list as voted upon by MLB managers as well as coaches and analysts in big league front offices.

Take a look at the Tigers that were included in the list below.

Best Pickoff Move

1. Jose Berrios, Blue Jays

2. Chris Flexen, Mariners

3. Matthew Boyd, Tigers

Best Strike-Zone Judgment

1. Michael Brantley, Astros

2. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

3. Robbie Grossman, Tigers

