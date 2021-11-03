Detroit Lions Futures Odds

Pair of former Detroit Lions win Player of the Week award

by

We really don’t have anything to celebrate when it comes to the Detroit Lions so we figured we would celebrate when some of their former players perform well.

On Wednesday, former Lions kickers Zane Gonzalez and Randy Bullock were named NFC and AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Congrats!

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.