Pair of former Detroit Lions win Player of the Week award

We really don’t have anything to celebrate when it comes to the Detroit Lions so we figured we would celebrate when some of their former players perform well.

On Wednesday, former Lions kickers Zane Gonzalez and Randy Bullock were named NFC and AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Congrats!

Players of the Week: NFC:

O: #49ers WR Deebo Samuel

D: #Cowboys LB Micah Parsons

ST: #Panthers K Zane Gonzalez AFC:

O: #Jets QB Mike White

D: #Patriots S Adrian Phillips

ST: #Titans K Randy Bullock — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 3, 2021