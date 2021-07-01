Pair of Michigan football players immediately capitalize on new NCAA rules

Sharing is caring!

Two members of one of college football’s biggest brands are now working on their own brand.

Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum and receiver Mike Sainristil have both partnered with Yoke Gaming, an app which allows fans to play video games with athletes.

“We are building our brands and working every day to be the best student-athletes we can be,” Corum wrote on Instagram in the post announcing his partnership. “We finally have the chance to get paid for marketing opportunities. This is my first paid post announcing I’ve joined @yokegaming.”

“All fans can now game with me on the @yokegaming app. All athletes DM me and I can help you get set up and let’s get PAID.”

The Supreme Court has ruled that college athletes can begin being paid for their name, image, and likeness (NIL) without losing their eligibility under revised NCAA rules.

– – Quotes via Detroit Free Press LInk – –