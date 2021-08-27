Pair of NFL players with Michigan connections now among new NFL free-agents

Two notable NFL players with prior connections to the great state of Michigan are now free-agents, and can sign with any NFL team.

Former Detroit Lions RB Kerryon Johnson, who had reached an injury settlement with the Philadelphia Eagles, has cleared waivers. Meanwhile, former Michigan Wolverines wideout Devin Funchess has been released by the Packers, again with an injury settlement.

Former #Lions and #Eagles RB Kerryon Johnson cleared waivers and is now a free agent. Same with former #Browns and #Chiefs WR Antonio Callaway. Both had reached injury settlements. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 27, 2021

The #Packers released WR Devin Funchess off injured reserve with an injury settlement. He's a free agent. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 27, 2021

A 2nd round pick of Detroit in 2018, Johnson has amassed 1,225 yards and eight touchdowns in three years. In 2020, he recorded 181 yards rushing and two scores on 52 carries.

Meanwhile, Funchess, who is a Farmington Hills native, is in danger of missing his third straight NFL season after suffering a hamstring injury during joint practices during this year’s training camp. He opted out of last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and missed 2019 thanks to a broken collarbone.