Pair of RHPs agree to Minor League contracts with Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers will soon be gathering in Lakeland, FL for Spring Training, and their roster continues to take shape.

They’ve agreed to minor-league contracts with RHP’s Brad Markey and Pedro Payano:

The #Tigers have agreed to Minor League contracts with RHPs Brad Markey and Pedro Payano. — Detroit Tigers Player Development (@RoadtoDetroit) February 12, 2021

Markey was drafted in 2014 by the Chicago Cubs, and has 26 career wins playing in the minor leagues with eight different teams.

Meanwhile, Payano made his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers in 2019, and has posted a career record of 1-2 with a 5.73 ERA.