Pair of teams have reportedly canvassed Detroit Lions about moving up to select QB

According to a report from Jason La Canfora, both the New England Patriots and the division rival Chicago Bears have canvassed the Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, and Dallas Cowboys about moving up in the 2021 NFL Draft to select a quarterback.

There have been plenty of rumors about the Patriots potentially being a trade partner for the Lions but can you imagine if the Bears trade up for the Lions No. 7 overall pick?

