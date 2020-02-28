26.6 F
Detroit Pistons News

Palace of Auburn Hills demolition photo will bring tears to your eyes

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

And so it begins.

From 1988-2017, the Palace of Auburn Hills brought us a plethora of great memories but soon, it will be no more as demolition has begun.

I cannot tell you how many Detroit Pistons games, concerts, Disney on Ice, and even Detroit Shock games that I attended over the years and the photo below really hit me hard.

Check it out.

Nation, what is your favorite Palace of Auburn Hills moment?

