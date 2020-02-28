Palace of Auburn Hills demolition photo will bring tears to your eyes

And so it begins.

From 1988-2017, the Palace of Auburn Hills brought us a plethora of great memories but soon, it will be no more as demolition has begun.

I cannot tell you how many Detroit Pistons games, concerts, Disney on Ice, and even Detroit Shock games that I attended over the years and the photo below really hit me hard.

Check it out.

They have started demolition of the Palace. Sad day. Very sad day for those of us that worked there over the years! pic.twitter.com/vYbtp8dCk2 — WHOsays (@BillOffer) February 28, 2020

Nation, what is your favorite Palace of Auburn Hills moment?