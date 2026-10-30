fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
Next gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Oct 31 at RUTG · 12:30 PM4-3Next gameRed WingsSat, Oct 31 vs STL · 1:00 PM5-4Next gameLionsSun, Nov 1 vs MIN · 1:00 PM4-2 · NFC NorthNext gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Nov 7 at MICH · 12:00 AM2-62026-27 seasonPistons4-1Latest completed season2026 seasonTigers76-86Latest completed season
Next gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Oct 31 at RUTG · 12:30 PM4-3

Panthers Fire Multiple Coaches Following Loss to Packers

Panthers fire Ejiro Evero Jonathan Cooley
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak

The Carolina Panthers are making major changes to their defensive coaching staff following Thursday night’s 27-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

DSN TVDetroit · newest firstAll Detroit video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

And it’s not just one coach heading out the door.

According to Jeremy Fowler’s latest report, the Panthers are parting ways with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, ending his tenure with the organization.

But the changes don’t stop there.

Panthers Fire Ejiro Evero and Jonathan Cooley

According to a subsequent report from Ari Meirov, Carolina has also fired defensive passing game coordinator Jonathan Cooley.

Meirov added that defensive line coach Todd Wash will take over as interim defensive coordinator, giving the Panthers a new defensive leader as they attempt to turn around their season.

Carolina Makes the Coaching Changes Official

The Panthers confirmed the moves Friday. In a team announcement, head coach Dave Canales released Evero and Cooley and named Wash interim defensive coordinator, with Wash calling the defensive plays.

The staff reshuffle goes further down the depth chart. Outside linebackers coach and run game specialist AC Carter picks up the defensive line, and secondary coach Renaldo Hill stays with the defensive backs.

The changes come after Carolina surrendered 27 points to Green Bay on Thursday Night Football, dropping the Panthers to 3-4.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love completed 30 of 41 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns, helping Green Bay build a 27-10 lead before Carolina attempted a late comeback.

Evero had served as Carolina’s defensive coordinator since 2023, while Cooley had worked closely with the team’s secondary and passing defense.

Now, both are out.

Panthers Make Changes After Packers Defeat

The timing is interesting considering Carolina defeated the Detroit Lions 32-26 earlier this month.

As we previously reported, that loss left Dan Campbell frustrated with Detroit’s lack of discipline and defensive performance.

While Carolina was able to beat the Lions, its defense has struggled to deliver consistent performances.

The coaching shakeup also provides an interesting contrast with Detroit’s handling of its own defensive struggles.

As we previously examined, Campbell publicly supported defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard despite the Lions’ early-season struggles.

Carolina, meanwhile, has decided that significant changes are necessary.

With Evero and Cooley out and Wash stepping into the interim role, the Panthers are overhauling their defensive leadership just eight weeks into the 2026 season.

Picture of Richard Knight

Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
All Posts

One Response

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or subscribe with Google

Both options use the subscription checkbox above. Google sign-in alone does not subscribe you.

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy