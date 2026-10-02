The Carolina Panthers have released their final injury report ahead of Sunday night’s matchup with the Detroit Lions, and Dave Canales may want to stop checking his medical updates for a while.

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Carolina has officially ruled out wide receiver Xavier Legette and starting left guard Damien Lewis, while four additional players carry questionable designations. That’s particularly troubling for a Panthers roster that already lost starting cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson to injured reserve earlier this week.

Panthers Final Injury Report vs. Lions

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Status Xavier Legette WR Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Damien Lewis G Elbow DNP DNP DNP OUT Jalen Coker WR Quad DNP LP LP QUESTIONABLE Monroe Freeling T Concussion DNP LP FP QUESTIONABLE Lee Hunter DT Foot — LP LP QUESTIONABLE Cam Jackson DT Knee — — LP QUESTIONABLE Chuba Hubbard RB Rest DNP FP FP — Devin Lloyd LB Calf FP FP FP — Nick Scott S Rib FP FP FP — Princely Umanmielen OLB Ankle DNP FP FP — Darren Waller TE Rest/Toe DNP FP FP — Bryce Young QB Knee FP FP FP —

The Panthers’ official Friday injury report confirms that Legette and Lewis never practiced this week and will not play against Detroit. Carolina does have some good news, as Bryce Young, Chuba Hubbard, Devin Lloyd, Nick Scott, Princely Umanmielen and Darren Waller finished the week without game designations.

Panthers Could Be Extremely Thin at Receiver

Legette’s absence is already guaranteed, but Coker’s questionable designation could create an even bigger problem for Young. Coker is dealing with a quadriceps injury after failing to finish Carolina’s Week 3 loss to Cleveland, and he was only able to practice on a limited basis Thursday and Friday.

That’s significant because Coker currently leads Carolina in both receptions and receiving yards, according to the team’s update Friday. Canales said the Panthers plan to work him out again Saturday before making a determination on whether he’ll be able to face Detroit.

“We’re going to have to see tomorrow,” Canales said Friday. “We’re going to have to gather more information about Jalen to see where that’s headed.”

If Coker joins Legette on the sideline, Young would be without two important pieces of an offense that has surprisingly produced the NFL’s No. 1 passing attack through three games at 295.7 yards per game. Young himself appears ready to play after being a full participant all three days despite the knee injury listed on the report.

Carolina’s Offensive Line Is Also Hurting

Lewis won’t be available to protect Young after missing all three practices with an elbow injury. Canales said Corey Bullock is expected to start in his place, but left guard isn’t Carolina’s only offensive-line concern entering Sunday night.

Freeling progressed from not practicing Wednesday to limited work Thursday and a full practice Friday, which certainly points in the right direction. However, the rookie right tackle remains in concussion protocol and still needs to complete the necessary medical steps before he can play.

That’s worth watching considering the pressure Detroit generated late in its 31-24 victory over the New York Jets. Chuck Clark’s strip-sack ended that game, while DJ Wonnum produced two sacks and has now been cleared to play Sunday after dealing with a back issue this week.

Carolina’s offensive-line depth was already being tested before Lewis appeared on this report. If Freeling cannot clear protocol, veteran Stone Forsythe would be another candidate to step into the lineup.

Panthers Defense Has Been Hammered by Injuries

The most concerning part for Carolina may be what isn’t included on Friday’s injury report.

Horn and Jackson aren’t listed because both starting cornerbacks were placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Horn suffered a significant quad injury against Cleveland, while Jackson injured his groin, leaving Carolina preparing to face Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams without its original starting cornerback tandem.

That development already represented a massive break for Detroit’s passing attack, and Carolina could also be shorthanded along its defensive front Sunday night. Defensive tackles Lee Hunter and Cam Jackson are both questionable after being limited Friday.

The Panthers have dealt with injuries throughout the roster, including several players who aren’t coming back this weekend. Detroit’s own injury report isn’t spotless, but Carolina unquestionably enters this matchup with more significant personnel questions to answer.

Detroit Has an Opportunity Sunday Night

There is some encouraging news for Carolina.

Young is cleared to play, Hubbard is fine, Waller is ready, and Lloyd will return after missing last week’s game. Freeling’s progression to a full practice also gives Carolina a legitimate chance to have its rookie tackle available.

But look at the entire picture. Legette is out. Lewis is out. Coker is questionable. Freeling is questionable. Hunter is questionable. Jackson is questionable. Horn and Mike Jackson are already on IR.

That’s a lot of missing or potentially missing talent for a team preparing to face a Detroit offense that has scored 31 points in all three games this season.

The Lions still have to take advantage of it, of course. But there won’t be many excuses available if they don’t.