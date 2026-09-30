The Detroit Lions already knew they were unlikely to see Jaycee Horn on Sunday night.

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Now the news has gotten significantly worse for the Carolina Panthers.

Carolina officially placed both starting cornerbacks, Horn and Mike Jackson, on injured reserve Wednesday, guaranteeing that neither will be available when the Panthers host Detroit in Week 4. Horn is dealing with a quad injury, while Jackson suffered a groin injury in Sunday’s 21-18 loss to Cleveland.

Players placed on injured reserve must miss at least four games. For Horn, it could be far longer: ESPN reported the quad is torn and has him out six to 12 weeks, with a chance the injury ends his season.

That’s a brutal development for Carolina. And for Jared Goff and the Lions’ passing attack, it’s a matchup-changing one.

Panthers Lose Both Starting Cornerbacks

The Lions had already caught a major break when Horn suffered his significant quad injury, but Jackson’s move to IR makes Carolina’s situation considerably worse.

Horn and Jackson formed one of the Panthers’ most productive defensive combinations last season. The two cornerbacks combined for 10 interceptions, including the playoffs, and entered 2026 as Carolina’s unquestioned starters on the outside.

Now Carolina will have to turn to its young secondary depth against a Detroit offense that has scored 31 points in each of its first three games. The Panthers finished Sunday’s loss with Will Lee III, Akayleb Evans and Chau Smith-Wade handling the cornerback duties after Horn and Jackson departed.

That’s quite a different challenge than facing Horn and Jackson.

Jared Goff Draws Carolina’s Backup Cornerbacks

Goff enters Sunday with eight touchdown passes and zero interceptions, while Detroit’s passing game has continued producing despite defenses playing with extra depth to account for Jameson Williams.

Carolina still has plenty of defensive talent.

But losing both starting cornerbacks four days before facing Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Williams and the rest of Detroit’s weapons?

That’s about as rough as Week 4 injury news gets.