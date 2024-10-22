Panthers QB Andy Dalton Involved In Car Accident

Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton was involved in a car accident on Sardis Road, according to a report from WSOC-TV. A team spokesperson confirmed that Dalton was in the vehicle along with his wife, their three children, and the family dog.

Additionally, a team spokesman said Andy Dalton is being evaluated by the team’s medical personnel. #Panthers | #NFL | @wsoctv https://t.co/QtbMJ1jEaU — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) October 22, 2024

Thankfully, no one from the Dalton family was transported by emergency medical personnel. The spokesperson also added that Dalton is currently being evaluated by the Panthers’ medical team as a precaution.

More updates are expected to follow, but the early news suggests that everyone is safe after the incident.