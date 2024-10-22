fb
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Panthers QB Andy Dalton Involved In Car Accident

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton was involved in a car accident on Sardis Road, according to a report from WSOC-TV. A team spokesperson confirmed that Dalton was in the vehicle along with his wife, their three children, and the family dog.

Thankfully, no one from the Dalton family was transported by emergency medical personnel. The spokesperson also added that Dalton is currently being evaluated by the Panthers’ medical team as a precaution.

More updates are expected to follow, but the early news suggests that everyone is safe after the incident.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years.
