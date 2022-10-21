Panthers send Christian McCaffrey to 49ers in blockbuster trade

If you have been following along with the NFL, you have probably heard that the Carolina Panthers had been open to trading RB Christian McCaffrey.
Well, according to multiple reports, the Panthers traded McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers late Thursday night.
What did the Panthers get for Christian McCaffrey?
Just before 11:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, the Carolina Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for multiple draft picks.
Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that in exchange for McCaffrey, the Panthers are receiving the following:
2nd Round pick in 2023
3rd Round pick in 2023
4th Round pick in 2023
5th Round pick in 2024
The 49ers got a star but won’t have many picks in 2023
By landing Christian McCaffrey, the San Francisco 49ers now have one of the most dynamic running backs in NFL history (when he is healthy).
That being said, the question is, can McCaffrey stay on the field?
Since the start of the 2020 season, McCaffrey has played in just 16 total games.
The 49ers were already without a first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft (because of the Trey Lance trade), and they now gave up a second, third, and fourth round pick in 2023. The 49ers do still have two third round comp picks in 2023 because they lost Robert Saleh and Mike McDaniel.
Nation, who won this trade?