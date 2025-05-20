Parker Meadows Starts Rehab Stint: What It Means for the Tigers’ Outfield

Detroit Tigers CF Parker Meadows has begun a rehab stint with Triple-A Toledo after missing the start of the 2025 season. Here's what it means for the Tigers.

The road back to Detroit officially starts now for Parker Meadows.

The Detroit Tigers’ center fielder has been given the green light to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo, manager A.J. Hinch announced Monday on MLB Network Radio. Meadows will suit up for the Mud Hens on May 20, marking his first game action since Feb. 22, when a freak throw from the outfield derailed what was supposed to be his first full MLB season.

Why it matters

Meadows was projected to be the Tigers’ everyday center fielder in 2025 before suffering a right musculocutaneous nerve injury during the Grapefruit League opener. He’s been sidelined ever since — nearly three months of inactivity following a promising rookie campaign last year.

But now, the climb back begins. The hope is that a healthy Meadows can return to Comerica Park and reclaim his role in Detroit’s athletic outfield rotation.

The Numbers Don’t Lie

Meadows’ 2024 season was quietly productive:

82 games played

.244 average

9 HR, 28 RBI

17 stolen bases

.743 OPS

2.2 WAR

He brought a steady glove in center field, elite speed on the basepaths, and even some surprising pop. Combined with his 2023 numbers, Meadows owns a career .241 batting average, 12 home runs, and 17 steals over 119 games.

Not bad for a player who started the 2024 season in the minors before forcing his way up to Detroit.

Tigers Have Options

Detroit is playing well, and with Javier Baez playing solid in centerfield, there’s no immediate rush. That’s a luxury Hinch and GM Scott Harris can use to their advantage.

Still, Meadows’ return — even as a fourth outfielder or late-inning defensive weapon — gives Detroit valuable flexibility. He can steal a base, track down a gapper, or drive a ball into the seats. And if he’s healthy, don’t be surprised if he pushes for everyday at-bats once again.

The Big Picture

The Tigers have surged out to a 31-17 record, good enough for first place in the AL Central. But depth will matter down the stretch. Meadows brings upside, experience, and a solid glove — and his return could help the Tigers navigate the dog days of summer and beyond.

The Bottom Line

Parker Meadows is back on the field — and that’s a win for the Tigers.

With his rehab stint underway, a return to Detroit feels closer than ever. There’s no firm timetable yet, but if he looks good in Toledo, expect to see him roaming Comerica’s outfield again soon.



