Parker Meadows Opens Up About Ultra-Rare Injury Following Epic Performance vs. White Sox

Parker Meadows made his long-awaited 2025 debut Monday night, and he wasted no time reminding Comerica Park what it had been missing. Slotting back into center field after a 60-game absence, Meadows sparked Detroit’s 13-1 blowout of the Chicago White Sox with two hits (a double and a triple), two walks, three runs scored, a stolen base and a highlight-reel diving catch—an all-around jolt that gave the league-leading Tigers yet another reason to smile.

Parker Meadows missed the first 60 games of 2025 after stretching the musculocutaneous nerve in his throwing shoulder—an injury so rare he’s “the only recorded case of a position player.”

Everyday tasks were painful or impossible; he couldn’t even steady his hand to turn up his car radio.

Meadows leaned on Detroit’s training staff, waited for the nerve to “wake up,” and returned with a spark-plug performance against the White Sox.

He admits his timing at the plate still feels like early spring training, but adrenaline—and a fresh perspective—have him confident he’ll settle in quickly.

“The Only Recorded Case”: A Truly Bizarre Injury

Roughly 100 days ago, during a routine spring-training drill, Parker Meadows felt something snap—not in bone or muscle, but in the slender musculocutaneous nerve that runs down his throwing arm.

“The crappy part about it was, I’m the only recorded case of a position player,” Meadows said as quoted by the Detroit Free Press. “So I was like, I couldn’t reach out to anyone, or they couldn’t reach out to any position players. Like, should we start hitting? It was all trial and error.”

Without a blueprint, Meadows and Detroit’s medical staff spent weeks experimenting with rehab milestones: light toss, grip strength, eventual swings in the cage. Progress was glacial.

Daily Life Became the Worst Kind of Funny Bone

Forget baseball—basic tasks hurt:

“If I was in my car and tried to turn the radio up or something, I didn’t really have much control,” he recalled. “It was shaky, it was weird.”

Running was possible, but every stride sent jolts down his arm. Nightly questions crept in: Is my season over before it starts?

“When it first happened, there were thoughts of that,” Meadows admitted. “Obviously it’s hard not to think about it.”

Grinding Through the Uncertainty

With no surgery available—only rest and nerve re-education—Meadows had one option: wait.

“Just put my head down and worked every day,” he said. “We got a really good training staff here. Keep a good head on my shoulders, and they got me right.”

Slowly, the tingling faded, grip returned, and swings felt less like an electric shock and more like normal BP.

Return to the Lineup: Rusty Bat, Fresh Legs, Same Spark

By the time Detroit activated him, Meadows hadn’t faced live pitching in months.

“There was a long period of time where I didn’t touch a bat,” he acknowledged pregame. “I don’t feel great at the plate, but it’s just like spring training. You’re gonna have spurts feeling really good and then feeling really bad, but I think once the adrenaline hits, I’ll start feeling good.”

Adrenaline sure hit. In his first game back, Meadows walked twice, doubled, tripled, scored three times, stole a base, and laid out for a diving catch—then gasped afterward:

“I’m tired,” he laughed. “Ran a lot. It’s the most I’ve run in three years. But it feels really good. Feels great.”

What’s Next

Manager A.J. Hinch calls Meadows “a glue guy”, and his return slots a dynamic defender and base runner back atop MLB’s hottest lineup. The bat may take a few weeks to re-sync, but Meadows’ rare ordeal already has a happier ending than anyone predicted in March.

Baseball is weird; nerves are weirder. Parker Meadows just proved you can conquer both with equal parts patience, grit, and a well-timed smile.