Why is Parker Meadows not in the Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup vs. Reds?

After launching a clutch three-run homer in Thursday’s 4-1 win over the Orioles, many fans expected Parker Meadows to be back in the Detroit Tigers’ starting lineup Friday against the Cincinnati Reds.

But he wasn’t.

Before the speculation train could get rolling, manager A.J. Hinch made it clear: It’s all part of the plan.

TL;DR

Parker Meadows is out of Friday’s lineup against the Reds due to a scheduled off day .

against the Reds due to a . Meadows is being eased back after a spring training nerve injury to his right arm.

to his right arm. Hinch says Meadows is still in “spring training mode” and playing catch-up.

Meadows has 1 HR and a .618 OPS through 10 games in 2025.

through 10 games in 2025. He’s expected to return to everyday play on June 17 against the Pirates.

Still Spring Training Mode for Meadows

Meadows, 25, only recently returned to the big leagues on June 2, after missing over three months with a right arm nerve injury suffered during spring training. To manage his workload, the Tigers are easing him back into everyday action with scheduled off days — including Friday night’s game in Cincinnati.

“He’s still in spring training mode, a little bit,” Hinch said via the Detroit Free Press. “He played three days in a row. If you think about where he’s at in his season, it’s still early April. These scheduled off days are planned.”

In other words: while the calendar reads June, Meadows’ timeline is lagging behind, and the Tigers are being strategic and cautious to avoid any setbacks.

Production Slowly Picking Up

Since rejoining the lineup, Meadows has appeared in 10 games, hitting .171 with a .618 OPS. His lone home run came in Thursday’s win — a timely shot that served as a reminder of what he’s capable of when healthy and dialed in.

Stat line through 10 games:

.171 AVG

1 HR

5 walks

10 strikeouts

Though the bat hasn’t caught fire yet, there are signs that Meadows is starting to find his timing at the plate.

What’s Next for Parker Meadows

According to Hinch, the plan is to have Meadows back full-time starting Tuesday, June 17, when the Pittsburgh Pirates come to Comerica Park. Until then, Tigers fans can expect a bit more load management, with an eye toward the long haul.

The Tigers are in first place and have the luxury of patience — and they’re using it wisely.

The Bottom Line

Parker Meadows isn’t being benched — he’s being protected. After missing months with a nerve injury, Detroit is taking the smart route by not rushing him. If everything stays on track, Tigers fans can expect Meadows back in center field full-time next week. Until then, trust the process.