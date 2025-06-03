Parker Meadows Returns With a BANG as Tigers Annihilate White Sox

Sixty games on the shelf did nothing to dull Parker Meadows’ spark. Sidelined since March by a rare musculocutaneous nerve issue in his upper right arm, the 25-year-old center fielder rejoined the Detroit Tigers on Monday night and instantly turned a blowout into a highlight reel.

TL;DR

Parker Meadows activated after missing 60 games with a rare nerve injury.

In his first game back: 2-for-4 (double, triple), 2 walks, 3 runs, 1 steal, and a diving catch.

Tigers cruise to a 13-1 win, improving to 40-21.

A.J. Hinch calls Meadows “a glue guy” whose energy lifts the entire club.

A Three-Run Welcome Back

Meadows reached base four times—double, triple, and two walks—scored three runs, stole a bag, and punctuated the seventh-inning stretch with a full-extension diving grab in right-center. When the smoke cleared, Detroit had thumped Chicago 13-1 for win No. 40, and the Comerica Park crowd had a new favorite comeback story.

oh 22 where do i begin pic.twitter.com/vcJKOuTsBR — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 3, 2025

The Stat Line at a Glance

AB R H 2B 3B BB SB RBI 4 3 2 1 1 2 1 0

Hinch: “A Glue Guy”

Manager A.J. Hinch didn’t hide his excitement before first pitch:

“He’s a glue guy and the guys love him,” Hinch said. “He’s played at an incredibly high level for us on both sides of the ball and we have missed him.”

Meadows promptly validated the praise, doubling off the left-field wall in his first at-bat and later legging out a stand-up triple that electrified the dugout.

Why Meadows Matters

Table-Setter Speed: Detroit’s lineup has already been cooking; adding Meadows’ on-base skills and wheels only stretches pitching staffs thinner.

Detroit’s lineup has already been cooking; adding Meadows’ on-base skills and wheels only stretches pitching staffs thinner. Elite Defense: His diving catch robbed Chicago of an extra-base hit and reminded everyone why the Tigers boast MLB’s best outfield outs-above-average mark.

His diving catch robbed Chicago of an extra-base hit and reminded everyone why the Tigers boast MLB’s best outfield outs-above-average mark. Clubhouse Energy: Teammates joke that Meadows “plays with the joy of a Little Leaguer”; the vibe was palpable on a night Detroit looked every bit the league’s top club.

What’s Next

With Meadows back, the Detroit Tigers just got better both offensively and especially defensively. Meadows will be the everyday center fielder, which is huge considering the team’s players at a spacious Comerica Park. There is no question about it that Meadows is going to provide a spark, and that makes this team, which already has the best record in baseball, extremely scary!