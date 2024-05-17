Parker Meadows Shines with Two Homers in Toledo’s Doubleheader Split

In a thrilling doubleheader between the Toledo Mud Hens and the Indianapolis Indians, Parker Meadows emerged as a standout performer, launching two home runs across the two games. The Hens managed to split the results, securing a win in the first game but falling short in the second.

Parker Meadows sends this ball 400 feet to right field to get Toledo on the board in game 2. It’s his 2nd Triple-A home run, and his 2nd homer of the day. pic.twitter.com/t0kKJJ4vYt — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) May 16, 2024

Game 1 Recap

In the initial matchup, Detroit Tigers’ minor league affiliate Toledo Mud Hens snatched an 8-6 victory in a tense game that extended to nine innings. Despite Keider Montero’s challenging start, where he conceded a home run to Henry Davis of the Indians early in the game, the Hens showcased resilience. After trailing, they rallied back with crucial hits by Buddy Kennedy and Andrew Navigato. Parker Meadows significantly contributed with a game-tying home run in the seventh inning, helping push the game into extra innings. The Hens capitalized on this momentum, thanks to a late offensive burst facilitated by Riley Unroe’s base-clearing single followed by an RBI from Keston Hiura.

Second Game Dynamics and Outcome

The second game of the doubleheader saw the Indians draw first blood. Despite a strong fight displayed by the Mud Hens, they were subdued 5-3 in this seven-inning contest. The Hens’ pitcher, Brant Hurter, experienced a tough inning that saw the Indians pulling ahead significantly. Meadows continued his impressive form by hitting another homer, but the Hens couldn’t close the gap sufficiently by the game’s end. Although Justice Bigbie and Bligh Madris attempted a late rally with a two-run homer, it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.