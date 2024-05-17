fb
Search

Latest News:

Detroit Lions urged to trade for former 1,200-yard receiver

0
The Detroit Lions did not select a wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler handcuffed by police outside of PGA Championship

0
Top ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler handcuffed.

Detroit Pistons Land No. 1 Overall Pick in Proposed Trade

0
The Detroit Pistons had the worst record in the NBA this past season.
Jeff Bilbrey

Parker Meadows Shines with Two Homers in Toledo’s Doubleheader Split

Tigers Notes

In a thrilling doubleheader between the Toledo Mud Hens and the Indianapolis Indians, Parker Meadows emerged as a standout performer, launching two home runs across the two games. The Hens managed to split the results, securing a win in the first game but falling short in the second.

Game 1 Recap

Parker Meadows

In the initial matchup, Detroit Tigers’ minor league affiliate Toledo Mud Hens snatched an 8-6 victory in a tense game that extended to nine innings. Despite Keider Montero’s challenging start, where he conceded a home run to Henry Davis of the Indians early in the game, the Hens showcased resilience. After trailing, they rallied back with crucial hits by Buddy Kennedy and Andrew Navigato. Parker Meadows significantly contributed with a game-tying home run in the seventh inning, helping push the game into extra innings. The Hens capitalized on this momentum, thanks to a late offensive burst facilitated by Riley Unroe’s base-clearing single followed by an RBI from Keston Hiura.

Detroit Tigers to recall Parker Meadows accomplishes feat

Second Game Dynamics and Outcome

Parker Meadows

The second game of the doubleheader saw the Indians draw first blood. Despite a strong fight displayed by the Mud Hens, they were subdued 5-3 in this seven-inning contest. The Hens’ pitcher, Brant Hurter, experienced a tough inning that saw the Indians pulling ahead significantly. Meadows continued his impressive form by hitting another homer, but the Hens couldn’t close the gap sufficiently by the game’s end. Although Justice Bigbie and Bligh Madris attempted a late rally with a two-run homer, it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Tigers Notes

Detroit Tigers Debut First Organist at Comerica Park [Video]

0
Detroit Tigers Debut First Organist In Comerica Park History.
Lions Betting Info

Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys Point Spread Revealed for Week 6

0
The Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys matchup could be EPIC!
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions sign Kaden Davis

0
Detroit Lions sign Kaden Davis following rookie minicamp tryout.
U of M

Michigan’s 2019 Recruiting Class: A Five-Year Retrospective

0
Explore the journeys of Michigan's 2019 recruiting class, reflecting on their transitions and successes in collegiate football and beyond.
MSU

Michigan State Football: Local Three-Star Running Back Jace Clarizio Commits to Spartans for 2025 squad

0
Discover how local talent Jace Clarizio's commitment fortifies Michigan State's 2025 lineup, signaling Coach Jonathan Smith's strategic prowess. #GOGreen
Jeff Bilbrey
Jeff Bilbreyhttps://detroitsportsnation.com/
Founder of Detroit Sports Nation - Jeff Bilbrey manages the day to day operations of Detroit Sports Nation as well as all content delivery systems, ad networks and social platforms. Email him at [email protected]

Detroit Lions urged to trade for former 1,200-yard receiver

W.G. Brady -
The Detroit Lions did not select a wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Read more

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler handcuffed by police outside of PGA Championship

W.G. Brady -
Top ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler handcuffed.
Read more

Detroit Pistons Land No. 1 Overall Pick in Proposed Trade

W.G. Brady -
The Detroit Pistons had the worst record in the NBA this past season.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.