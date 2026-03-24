Detroit Tigers Make Decision on Parker Meadows, Option 3 Players to Toledo

The Detroit Tigers continue to finalize their Opening Day roster, and a key decision has officially been made in the outfield.

According to Evan Petzold, the Tigers have optioned Wenceel Pérez, Jace Jung, and Trei Cruz to Triple-A Toledo, while Parker Meadows has earned a spot on the Opening Day roster.

Meadows Locks In Roster Spot

For Meadows, this move solidifies his role as part of Detroit’s outfield heading into the 2026 season.

The 26-year-old center fielder brings a mix of defensive range and athleticism, along with the ability to impact the game on the bases. While his offensive production has been inconsistent at times, the Tigers clearly value what he brings to the lineup and in the field.

Three Players Head to Toledo

Meanwhile, the Tigers opted to send three players down to Triple-A:

Wenceel Pérez

Jace Jung

Trei Cruz

Each remains part of the organization’s depth and could factor into Detroit’s plans later in the season.

Bullpen Still in Flux

While the position player group is becoming clearer, the Tigers still have work to do on the pitching side.

According to the report, Enmanuel De Jesus, Brant Hurter, and Brenan Hanifee remain in the mix for the final two bullpen spots, meaning additional roster moves could be coming soon.

Final Decisions Coming Fast

With Opening Day rapidly approaching, Detroit is entering the final stages of roster construction.

The decision to keep Meadows while sending others to Toledo signals that the Tigers are prioritizing defense, versatility, and experience as they shape their 26-man roster.

And with just a few spots still up for grabs, the next moves could be just around the corner.