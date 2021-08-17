Participants leaked for 2022 ‘Field of Dreams’ game

The MLB ‘Field of Dreams’ game was a huge success and on Monday, it was announced that there will be a sequel in 2022.

According to NBC Chicago, the ‘Field of Dreams’ game will take place on August 11, 2022, and will feature the Chicago Cubs vs. the Cincinnati Reds.

Nation, which teams would you like to see play in this game?

The Field of Dreams game will return to Iowa in 2022 🌽⚾️ Per @nbcchicago, the game will feature the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds and is tentatively set for Aug. 11. pic.twitter.com/IyUO24gbze — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 17, 2021