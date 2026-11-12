One of the Detroit Tigers division rivals has been pointed at a free agent Detroit knows better than anyone. In his look at the perfect 2026-27 free agency move for the teams worth watching, Jeff Passan of ESPN handed the Cleveland Guardians a name: right-handed starter Casey Mize.

DSN TV Tigers · newest first All Tigers video →

Detroit traded Mize to the San Diego Padres at the Aug. 3 deadline, and the former No. 1 overall pick hit free agency when the 2026 season ended. Whether the Tigers try to bring him back is still an open question. If they do not, the team being told to go get him plays in their division.

Sep 19, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Casey Mize (32) delivers during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jeff Passan Names Casey Mize as Cleveland’s Ideal Target

Passan went through the dozen returning playoff teams and five others he expects to be active, in a transaction window squeezed by the Dec. 1 lockout deadline hanging over the whole market. Cleveland went 85-77, won the AL Central and lost in the ALCS, and his pick for them was not a bat.

“While the Guardians’ aggressiveness at the trade deadline helped them reach the ALCS, nobody expects them to replicate that in free agency. With the emergence of Chase DeLauter and trade for Jo Adell, their outfield is set for the first time in years. Their infield is solid, too, with the exception of first base, and between that and designated hitter, Cleveland should be in on midtier power bats.

“What the Guardians really could use is one more solid starting pitcher, preferably on a shorter-term deal, with real upside. And the ideal candidate is right there for them. Sign right-handed starter Casey Mize.”

The Guardians lost that ALCS to the Tampa Bay Rays in six games, two wins short of the pennant. Another dependable starter would not hurt a team that got that close.

Casey Mize Struggled After Leaving the Tigers

The way Mize pitched after the trade is the reason this is not a bidding war. In 10 starts with the Padres, he went 2-4 with a 7.46 ERA. He gave up 56 hits and 42 runs in 44.2 innings, walked 19, struck out 25 and carried a 1.68 WHIP.

In 16 starts for Detroit before the deadline, he was 4-6 with a 2.70 ERA. He allowed 67 hits and 27 runs in 86.2 innings, walked 19, struck out 85 and carried a 0.99 WHIP. That gap between the two halves of his season is why Passan framed the fit as a shorter-term deal with upside rather than a long commitment.

What Casey Mize’s Free Agency Means for Detroit

Detroit is already watching one pitcher it drafted and developed go to market. Tarik Skubal, traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the same deadline, is a free agent, and ESPN rates him the No. 1 free agent of this offseason. Losing Mize to Cleveland on top of that would put two arms Detroit raised on other rosters, one of them inside the AL Central.

Pitching in Cleveland would keep Mize close to Detroit, and a reunion with the Tigers is still on the table. He was comfortable there in 2026, and the numbers back that up. If he pitches the way he did for Detroit instead of the way he did for San Diego, whoever signs him gets a bargain. That is the part of Passan’s suggestion that should bother Tigers fans.