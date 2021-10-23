Passengers belt out Detroit Lions fight song prior to takeoff for L.A. [Video]

by

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will be in Los Angeles to take on Matthew Stafford and the Rams and from the looks of it, they will have some fans supporting them.

Take a look as some Lions fans belt out ‘Forward Down the Field’ prior to takeoff to Los Angeles.

GO LIONS!

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.