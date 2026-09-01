Pat Fitzgerald Ahead of His Michigan State Debut: ‘Pressure Is a Privilege’

After being hired last December, Michigan State Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald talked to the media heading into his first matchup of the season.

“I’m excited to run out of the tunnel Friday night for the first time,” Fitzgerald said. “To be a part of the pageantry of Michigan State football and be with the Spartan nation for the first time.”

Fitzgerald talked about feeling the hyped-up atmosphere in East Lansing as students returned to classes this week. He mentioned the team walks to the stadium and his excitement to see the reactions from both fans and players alike.

“When I see guys Friday night or Saturday at 1 a.m., with the wonderful 8 p.m. kickoff, I appreciate the Big Ten. I think I’ll know a lot about my team,” Fitzgerald said.

While he was sure of the team’s abilities during practice, he understood that come game time, it is still unknown. He won’t be able to evaluate his team until after Friday night’s game.

Fitzgerald said they expect to play a lot of guys, not just early in the season but throughout the year. With the NCAA implementation of the five-for-five rule, more young players are available, as they won’t have to be redshirted.

“Roles are still being earned, and that will continue to be throughout the whole year,” Fitzgerald said. “I believe that you have to be playing well and continue to play well and be consistent for us to be the team we aspire to be.”

Fitzgerald won’t give any players free passes; if someone wants playing time, they will have to earn it every game. A lack of consistently showing up has plagued the Spartans during their losing trend; Fitzgerald is trying to make sure that won’t be the issue.

“I think when you have a quarterback you’ve got a chance; he’s done a terrific job all offseason. First from a leadership standpoint, then from a work ethic standpoint,” Fitzgerald said. “We have really pushed Alessio, and he’s come along with every step.”

Alessio Milivojevic is looking to keep up his solid play from the end of last season; in just four starts, he averaged 246 yards per game while throwing seven touchdowns. Fitzgerald hopes he can set a strong base to stay alive in any game.

“I think we are mirrors of each other, both first-year head coaches, both with 50-plus guys that are new to the roster,” Fitzgerald said. “We gotta do a ton of research on where coaches have been.”

Fitzgerald spoke highly of Toledo, not seeing them as an easy opponent, pointing to their past decade of success in the MAC and a bowl-game appearance last season, something the Spartans haven’t done since 2021.

While pressure might be what many coaches feel going into any game, let alone someone’s first at a school, Fitzgerald sees it differently.

“I think pressure is a privilege; that means you are prepared for an opportunity. I look forward to the challenge; I don’t look at it as pressure, I look at it as an unbelievable opportunity,” Fitzgerald said.