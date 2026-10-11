Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald was understandably frustrated following Saturday’s heartbreaking 38-37 overtime loss to Illinois. But while the Spartans’ failed two-point conversion ultimately sealed their fate, Fitzgerald made it clear afterward that another controversial moment had left him furious with the officiating crew.

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The controversy centered on a fourth-quarter onside kick that Michigan State appeared to recover during its dramatic comeback attempt. Officials instead penalized the Spartans for being offside, wiping out what could have been a game-changing possession and leaving Fitzgerald with plenty of questions about how the play was handled.

And judging by his postgame comments, Fitzgerald was convinced the officials got it wrong.

Oct 3, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Pat Fitzgerald Blasts Controversial Onside-Kick Ruling

Trailing 31-24 in the fourth quarter, Michigan State appeared to execute a perfectly designed onside kick. Kicker Liam Boyd sent the ball toward the right sideline, where Samson Gash made an impressive recovery that appeared to give the Spartans possession in Illinois territory.

However, the celebration was short-lived when officials ruled Michigan State offside, negating the recovery. Replays appeared to support the Spartans’ argument that Gash had not crossed the line early, making the ruling particularly difficult for Fitzgerald to accept.

During his official postgame press conference, Fitzgerald did not hold back when asked about the explanation he received from officials.

“And then from a standpoint of the explanation, I prefer to talk to the Big Ten officials. I’ll talk to them. My vantage point: we were not offsides. My vantage point: we recovered the ball. My vantage point is that it was one of the more confusing plays I’ve ever seen officiated.” Related coverage Pat Fitzgerald Sends Emotional Message to Michigan State Fans Read more →

That is a strong statement from a coach who has spent decades on Big Ten sidelines. Fitzgerald wasn’t simply questioning a borderline judgment call; he was openly challenging the legitimacy of a penalty that erased a potentially decisive play.

The situation became even more frustrating when Fitzgerald learned that the disputed offside ruling could not be overturned through replay review. When asked specifically whether officials could review the penalty, he offered a straightforward explanation.

“I was told that you couldn’t review the onside kick—you couldn’t review being onside on the kick. That’s what they told me.”

That distinction is important because Michigan State’s frustration wasn’t simply about who recovered the football. The issue was whether the Spartans had legally executed the kick in the first place, and Fitzgerald clearly believed they had.

Fitzgerald Says Michigan State Executed the Play Perfectly

Perhaps the most revealing comments came when Fitzgerald was asked about the preparation, design, and execution of the onside kick. His response showed just how much confidence the coaching staff had in the play and why the penalty was so difficult to accept.

Fitzgerald explained that Michigan State had specifically saved the design for an opportunity when it believed the kick could work. He also praised special teams coordinator LeVar Woods and the players involved for executing their assignments exactly as planned.

“Great, great job by Coach (LeVar) Woods and the staff. We had been saving it for when we thought we could get it, number one, and then number two, when the right moment presented itself. Just really good execution by Liam (Boyd) and Samson (Gash). It was just perfect. You’ve got to use every blade of grass on that play, and we used every blade of grass. The coaching point is to make sure you’re onside. We were onside. We were not offsides. And so that is what it is.”

Those final words tell the story of Fitzgerald’s frustration. Michigan State’s coaching staff had identified an opportunity, prepared for it, and watched its players seemingly execute the plan to perfection, only to have the result erased by a penalty Fitzgerald believes should never have been called.

For a program desperately trying to establish a winning identity under its new head coach, that type of moment carries additional significance. Fitzgerald has repeatedly emphasized execution and attention to detail, and this appeared to be an example of his players doing exactly what they had been coached to do.

Instead of receiving the reward for that execution, the Spartans found themselves battling both Illinois and a controversial officiating decision.

FOX Rules Analyst Also Questions the Call

Fitzgerald wasn’t the only person who believed Michigan State had been wronged. According to Yahoo Sports’ breakdown of the controversial sequence, FOX rules analyst Mike Pereira indicated during the broadcast that Michigan State should have been awarded possession.

That assessment provided support for Fitzgerald’s argument that the Spartans had executed a legal recovery. It also raised questions about the consequences of an incorrect offside ruling that could not be reversed through replay.

There is no way to know whether Michigan State would have scored on the ensuing possession had the recovery counted. However, regaining possession while trailing by seven points would have given the Spartans an excellent opportunity to complete their comeback without needing to rely on another defensive stop.

Instead, Michigan State was forced to kick the ball again, eliminating the immediate advantage its special teams unit appeared to have created.

Pat Fitzgerald Was Furious With the Officiating Crew

The disputed penalty also produced one of Fitzgerald’s most revealing postgame comments. When asked what he told his players after the recovery was overturned, the Michigan State coach admitted that he was too angry with the officials to deliver the emotional message himself.

Instead, Fitzgerald credited the fans inside Spartan Stadium for helping keep the team focused and energized. His response also included another complaint about the officiating during the game.

“I think Spartan Nation talked to the team. If you were down on the field, you heard Spartan Nation in the stadium, and that’s who talked to them—I didn’t have to say anything. I was a little preoccupied with not being very happy with some people in stripes. “So, the fans were unbelievable. They were the ones that talked to our guys and got them going, and we appreciate them more than they’ll ever know. And they kept battling—part of the resiliency. We’ve just got to find a way to get two more points. I thought it was good coverage, but they call us for pass interference on a two-point play—just a mind-boggling night tonight, to be honest with you.”

It’s not often that a head coach openly acknowledges being so frustrated with officials that the crowd effectively took over the responsibility of motivating his team. But that was Fitzgerald’s description of what unfolded during one of the most emotional stretches of Saturday’s game.

His comments also highlighted just how bizarre the evening felt from Michigan State’s perspective. Between the disputed onside-kick penalty, other frustrating officiating decisions, and the dramatic overtime finish, Fitzgerald had plenty to process after the final whistle.

To his credit, the Spartans didn’t allow the controversy to end their comeback attempt. Michigan State eventually forced an Illinois turnover on downs, scored the tying touchdown, and pushed the game into overtime.

Michigan State’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on during the second quarter in the game against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Michigan State Still Had Opportunities to Win

While the officiating controversy deserves attention, Michigan State also contributed to its own difficulties. The Spartans committed nine penalties for 69 yards against Illinois, continuing a troubling pattern of mistakes that has made winning Big Ten games increasingly difficult.

Fitzgerald acknowledged his own shortcomings when discussing the team’s discipline, admitting that he lost his composure at times. That accountability is important for a coach trying to establish a new standard within a program still searching for consistency.

Michigan State ultimately had an opportunity to win the game in overtime but came up short after Fitzgerald elected to attempt a two-point conversion. As detailed in our game recap, the Spartans failed to convert, allowing Illinois to escape East Lansing with a one-point victory.

The result dropped Michigan State to 2-4 overall and 0-3 in Big Ten play. It also represented the Spartans’ fourth consecutive loss, making an already difficult rebuilding season even more frustrating.

There were positive signs, particularly the team’s refusal to quit after falling behind. But as Fitzgerald made clear earlier this season when challenging his players to improve their practice habits, effort must eventually translate into disciplined execution on Saturdays.

The Bottom Line

Pat Fitzgerald has every reason to seek clarification from the Big Ten about the controversial onside-kick ruling. When a team appears to execute a legal recovery in a critical fourth-quarter situation, the accuracy of the officiating decision matters enormously.

Still, Michigan State cannot allow one disputed penalty to define its season. The Spartans must continue cleaning up their own mistakes while building on the resilience they showed in their comeback against Illinois.

Michigan State returns to action October 17 against Northwestern, and Fitzgerald will undoubtedly want his team to channel Saturday’s frustration into a much-needed victory. But don’t expect him to forget what happened on that onside kick anytime soon.